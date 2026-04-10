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Judge Slams Pentagon: Unlawful Journalist Ban Rejected Again

A federal judge ruled that the Pentagon's ban on reporters violates prior court orders. Despite modifications to their credential policy, the Pentagon's actions remain unconstitutional according to US District Judge Paul Friedman. The ruling underscores ongoing tensions between the press and the current administration, emphasizing the need for journalistic freedom under the First Amendment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2026 04:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 04:37 IST
Judge Slams Pentagon: Unlawful Journalist Ban Rejected Again
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In a significant legal development, a federal judge reaffirmed his earlier ruling, stating that the Department of Defense's efforts to limit press access are in violation of constitutional rights. US District Judge Paul Friedman sided with The New York Times, highlighting the administration's actions as a direct impediment to journalism.

Judge Friedman condemned the revised credential policy that seemed to circumvent his initial ruling. The Pentagon's attempt to restrict journalists' access by requiring escorts was deemed unconstitutional, renewing debates about press freedom under the current government. This decision supports journalists' rights under the First Amendment.

A stark division exists between mainstream and conservative media within the Pentagon press corps, while concerns about accessibility to governmental operations remain acute amid rising global tensions. Judge Friedman's decision articulates the fundamental need for an informed public through an independent press.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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