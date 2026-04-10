Judge Slams Pentagon: Unlawful Journalist Ban Rejected Again

In a significant legal development, a federal judge reaffirmed his earlier ruling, stating that the Department of Defense's efforts to limit press access are in violation of constitutional rights. US District Judge Paul Friedman sided with The New York Times, highlighting the administration's actions as a direct impediment to journalism.

Judge Friedman condemned the revised credential policy that seemed to circumvent his initial ruling. The Pentagon's attempt to restrict journalists' access by requiring escorts was deemed unconstitutional, renewing debates about press freedom under the current government. This decision supports journalists' rights under the First Amendment.

A stark division exists between mainstream and conservative media within the Pentagon press corps, while concerns about accessibility to governmental operations remain acute amid rising global tensions. Judge Friedman's decision articulates the fundamental need for an informed public through an independent press.

(With inputs from agencies.)