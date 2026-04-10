China's Strategic Balancing Act in the Middle East Conflict

China is playing a strategic role in the Middle East conflict as a ceasefire between the US and Iran tenuously holds. With a vested interest due to its dependence on oil from the Persian Gulf, China is considering how deeply it should involve itself in diplomacy to ensure stability.

While the US credits China with encouraging the truce, Beijing faces its own economic pressures from the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz. The situation affects Asia's energy supplies and strains China's broader economic goals amidst a global climate of uncertainty.

As talks are set to continue in Pakistan, the delicate balance of peace could also impact trade discussions during President Trump's upcoming visit to China. Beijing aims to boost global standing while maintaining its primary focus on economic growth and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)