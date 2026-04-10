Unilever's Strategic Wellness Expansion with Grüns Acquisition

Unilever has announced its acquisition of Grüns, a U.S. nutritional supplements company, marking a significant step in the British consumer goods giant's strategy to expand its offerings in wellness and beauty products.

The Italian government is proposing Lorenzo Mariani as the new chief executive for defense group Leonardo, succeeding Roberto Cingolani, according to a treasury statement.

In Uzbekistan's financial news, the National Investment Fund plans an initial public offering on both London and Tashkent stock exchanges, a move indicating the state-backed entity's debut on the global equity stage. Meanwhile, xAI has filed a lawsuit aiming to prevent Colorado from enforcing a pioneering AI regulation law, thus sparking a debate over whether AI oversight should be governed at the state or federal level.

(With inputs from agencies.)