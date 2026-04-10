Left Menu

Heineken Ends Era in Congo with Strategic Asset Sale

Heineken has divested its holdings in Bralima, its subsidiary in the Democratic Republic of Congo, marking an end to direct ownership in the region. This strategic move follows operational challenges and conflict in the area, with new ownership taken by ELNA Holdings Ltd of Mauritius.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:34 IST
Heineken Ends Era in Congo with Strategic Asset Sale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Heineken, the renowned Dutch brewer, has concluded its direct ownership in the Democratic Republic of Congo by selling its share in brewing subsidiary Bralima. The stake has been acquired by Mauritius-based ELNA Holdings Ltd, which will now oversee production, distribution, and employment.

Bralima, established in 1923 by Belgian investors, became majorly owned by Heineken in 1986. Despite the sale, Heineken retains its brand rights and continues to generate revenue through long-term licensing agreements.

Guillaume Duverdier, head of Heineken's Africa Middle East sector, emphasized that the move aligns with the company's asset-light strategy and allows local model operation continuity. This decision comes after significant disruptions in Congo, including rebel sieges and strategic facility transfers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Address Plea on West Bengal Electoral Rolls

Supreme Court to Address Plea on West Bengal Electoral Rolls

 India
2
Vietnam's Crypto Innovation: Major Investment Fuels CAEX Growth

Vietnam's Crypto Innovation: Major Investment Fuels CAEX Growth

 Global
3
Prayagraj tops voter addition list, followed by Lucknow, Bareilly, Ghaziabad and Jaunpur: UP CEO on final electoral roll after SIR.

Prayagraj tops voter addition list, followed by Lucknow, Bareilly, Ghaziabad...

 India
4
UP SIR: Gender ratio improves to 834, over 14.29 lakh new voters added in 18-19 age group, says chief electoral officer.

UP SIR: Gender ratio improves to 834, over 14.29 lakh new voters added in 18...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026