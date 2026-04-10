Heineken Ends Era in Congo with Strategic Asset Sale

Heineken, the renowned Dutch brewer, has concluded its direct ownership in the Democratic Republic of Congo by selling its share in brewing subsidiary Bralima. The stake has been acquired by Mauritius-based ELNA Holdings Ltd, which will now oversee production, distribution, and employment.

Bralima, established in 1923 by Belgian investors, became majorly owned by Heineken in 1986. Despite the sale, Heineken retains its brand rights and continues to generate revenue through long-term licensing agreements.

Guillaume Duverdier, head of Heineken's Africa Middle East sector, emphasized that the move aligns with the company's asset-light strategy and allows local model operation continuity. This decision comes after significant disruptions in Congo, including rebel sieges and strategic facility transfers.

(With inputs from agencies.)