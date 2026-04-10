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Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against Caste Census Amid Critique

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea asking to halt the caste Census, criticizing the petitioner's inappropriate language. The petitioner was questioned on the language used in the plea. The plea also called for economic incentives for single-child families. The 2027 Census will include caste data collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:50 IST
Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against Caste Census Amid Critique
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  • India

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a plea seeking to halt the upcoming caste Census, reprimanding the petitioner for the language employed in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL). Chief Justice Surya Kant questioned the petitioner on the inappropriate language contained in the petition.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice remarked visibly irritated, questioning from where the petitioner sourced such language for the petition. Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi accompanied the Chief Justice on the bench.

The dismissed plea also proposed that the government introduce policies to offer economic incentives to families with only one child. This marks a significant development as the 2027 Census will be India's first fully digital nationwide survey, and the first since 1931 to include a comprehensive caste enumeration.

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