Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against Caste Census Amid Critique

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a plea seeking to halt the upcoming caste Census, reprimanding the petitioner for the language employed in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL). Chief Justice Surya Kant questioned the petitioner on the inappropriate language contained in the petition.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice remarked visibly irritated, questioning from where the petitioner sourced such language for the petition. Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi accompanied the Chief Justice on the bench.

The dismissed plea also proposed that the government introduce policies to offer economic incentives to families with only one child. This marks a significant development as the 2027 Census will be India's first fully digital nationwide survey, and the first since 1931 to include a comprehensive caste enumeration.