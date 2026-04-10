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EU and US Forge Path to Secure Critical Minerals

The European Union and Washington are nearing a deal to align their efforts in producing and securing critical minerals. This potential agreement could advantage non-Chinese suppliers through incentives like minimum prices, highlighting coordinated economic strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:16 IST
EU and US Forge Path to Secure Critical Minerals
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The European Union and Washington are reportedly on the verge of finalizing a pact to collaborate on the production and security of critical minerals, as reported by Bloomberg News on Friday.

The proposed agreement is expected to introduce mechanisms such as minimum pricing, providing a competitive edge to suppliers outside of China. This strategic move aims to bolster economic partnerships while reducing dependency on Chinese imports.

While the specifics of the deal remain unverified by Reuters, the potential action plan signifies a concerted effort towards economic resilience and sectoral growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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