EU and US Forge Path to Secure Critical Minerals

The European Union and Washington are reportedly on the verge of finalizing a pact to collaborate on the production and security of critical minerals, as reported by Bloomberg News on Friday.

The proposed agreement is expected to introduce mechanisms such as minimum pricing, providing a competitive edge to suppliers outside of China. This strategic move aims to bolster economic partnerships while reducing dependency on Chinese imports.

While the specifics of the deal remain unverified by Reuters, the potential action plan signifies a concerted effort towards economic resilience and sectoral growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)