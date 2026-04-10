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Bomb Threat Shakes Bihar Legislative Assembly

The Bihar Legislative Assembly was subjected to a bomb threat received via email, prompting a thorough inspection by police and deployment of bomb and dog squads. An intensive search is ongoing. A similar hoax threat occurred earlier, raising security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:00 IST
Bomb Threat Shakes Bihar Legislative Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Legislative Assembly was put on high alert following a bomb threat received via email, as confirmed by local police. Sachiwalay-1 Sub-divisional Police Officer Anu Kumari reported that officials had alerted the authorities immediately after receiving the threatening message.

In response, bomb and dog squad teams were promptly deployed to the assembly premises in anticipation of any potential risk. An intensive search operation has been initiated and remains underway to ensure the safety of the legislative assembly and its members.

This is not the first such incident for the Bihar Legislative Assembly, as a similar threat was received on March 13, which was eventually deemed a hoax. The recurring threats have sparked concerns over security protocols and the need for enhanced vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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