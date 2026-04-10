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Inter-State Illegal Arms Network Exposed: Arrests Made

The Udham Singh Nagar police have arrested two inter-state illegal arms dealers involved in supplying weapons to a Jammu and Kashmir-based terror associate. The suspects, Harendar Singh and Nikhil Verma, were apprehended with a stash of firearms, revealing connections to suspected terror financing networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudrapur | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:02 IST
Inter-State Illegal Arms Network Exposed: Arrests Made
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Udham Singh Nagar police have apprehended two inter-state illegal arms dealers accused of supplying weapons to a Jammu and Kashmir-based terror associate.

The accused, identified as Harendar Singh and Nikhil Verma, were arrested during a search operation where a white Swift car without a license plate was stopped. Inside, police recovered rifles, pistols, a revolver, and an extensive cache of 344 cartridges.

An ongoing investigation has unveiled a network involving suspicious financial transactions linked to accounts in Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, efforts are underway to arrest identified kingpins Indrajit Sandhu and Pawan Sandhu in connection to the arms smuggling and terror financing network.

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