Revolutionizing Narcotics Cases: Gujarat Police Unveils AI Tool 'NARIT'

In a significant advancement for law enforcement, Gujarat Police has launched 'NARIT', a pioneering AI tool aimed at optimizing the investigation of narcotics cases. Officials announced on Friday that this tool is designed to provide real-time legal advice, helping investigators build stronger cases.

Specially crafted for NDPS cases, 'NARIT' leverages Retrieval Augmented Generation technology, allowing the assessment of case strengths and weaknesses, while predicting courtroom arguments based on past judgments. It supports procedural compliance and aims to enhance conviction rates by offering detailed investigative guidance.

Developed by the Western Railway police in Vadodara with input from a Mumbai AI startup, 'NARIT' was created under the leadership of police officials including Abhay Soni. It represents a step forward in technology adoption, aligning with Gujarat's zero-tolerance policy on narcotics crimes.