Delhi Police Unveils Major Espionage and Arms Module

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has dismantled an inter-state terror module involved in espionage, arms trafficking, and reconnaissance, which was allegedly supported by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence.

This operation exposed a sophisticated surveillance network using solar-powered CCTV cameras installed at critical military locations across Punjab and Rajasthan, posing a significant threat to national security.

Spearheaded through two strategic raids, the operation resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals connected to Babbar Khalsa International, preventing a potential terror strike aimed at Indian security establishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)