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Delhi Police Unveils Major Espionage and Arms Module

Delhi Police's Special Cell successfully dismantled an inter-state espionage and arms trafficking module, allegedly supported by Pakistan's ISI, targeting sensitive military sites in India. Key locations across Punjab and Rajasthan had covert surveillance systems installed. Arrests of 11 individuals revealed connections to Babbar Khalsa International, posing national security threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:34 IST
Delhi Police Unveils Major Espionage and Arms Module
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  • India

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has dismantled an inter-state terror module involved in espionage, arms trafficking, and reconnaissance, which was allegedly supported by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence.

This operation exposed a sophisticated surveillance network using solar-powered CCTV cameras installed at critical military locations across Punjab and Rajasthan, posing a significant threat to national security.

Spearheaded through two strategic raids, the operation resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals connected to Babbar Khalsa International, preventing a potential terror strike aimed at Indian security establishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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