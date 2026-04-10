Shifting Sands: Trump Weighs U.S. Troop Withdrawal from Europe

Reports suggest that President Donald Trump has been in talks with his advisers about the possibility of retracting some U.S. military forces from Europe. These discussions follow Trump's growing frustration over NATO allies' perceived inaction regarding security at the Strait of Hormuz and difficulties in acquiring Greenland from Denmark.

Data from the U.S. Defense Manpower Data Center depicted a total of approximately 68,064 active-duty personnel stationed permanently across Europe as of late 2025. This presence is distributed over 31 permanent and additional 19 accessible military sites, underscoring the extensive U.S. military footprint in the region.

Germany, Italy, and Britain-hosted the largest contingents, with tens of thousands of U.S. service members stationed there. The potential troop withdrawal signifies a consequential pivot in America's international military posture, likely affecting NATO alliances and broader geopolitical dynamics in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)