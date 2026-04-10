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Cracking the Code: Delhi Police Dismantle International Cyber Fraud Syndicate

Delhi police have dismantled an international cyber fraud syndicate using illegal 'SIM Box' technology for scams and fake investments. Two men were arrested in Mayur Vihar. The syndicate connected international fraudsters with Indian victims, using local numbers to escape detection. Investigations are ongoing into the wider network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:46 IST
Cracking the Code: Delhi Police Dismantle International Cyber Fraud Syndicate
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The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an international cyber fraud syndicate employing illegal 'SIM Box' technology. This complex operation involved digital arrest scams and fake investment schemes, targeting unsuspecting victims. The crackdown led to the arrest of two accused in Delhi, shedding light on the syndicate's vast network.

The police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit uncovered the syndicate's operations, which routed international calls through illegal GSM gateways. This allowed foreign con artists to contact Indian victims using local numbers, thereby bypassing detection. The operation was closely monitored, revealing connections to handlers in Cambodia and Southeast Asia.

A senior police officer confirmed the arrest of Vaibhav Raj and Anil Kumar following the detection of suspicious telecom patterns. The arrests at their rented flat in GD Colony led to the seizure of crucial evidence, including a 32-slot SIM Box and over 350 SIM cards. The syndicate's operations involved impersonation of officials from agencies like the CBI and coercing victims into money transfers under false pretenses. The police continue to investigate the broader transnational network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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