Empowering Change: Rekha Gupta Advocates Women's Political Participation

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta engaged with students and female faculty at Delhi University's North Campus, discussing the path to increased women's representation in politics. Sitting amidst students at a tea stall, Gupta recalled her days at the university and emphasized the continuous journey toward a more inclusive India.

Gupta highlighted significant steps taken through the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, underlining its potential to elevate women's roles in governance and policy-making. She passionately argued that genuine change arises when women occupy positions of influence, as they handle societal and personal issues firsthand.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for passing the act, Gupta urged the youth to propel the initiative into a nationwide movement. She envisions a future where women's equal participation redefines the country's political landscape, offering progress and stability for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)