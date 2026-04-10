Jammu & Kashmir's Battle Against Drug Menace Intensifies

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, underscored the pressing need to tackle the increasing issue of drug abuse in the region. Speaking on Friday, Sinha revealed robust plans for a massive anti-drug campaign, 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan', which aims to eradicate drug addiction within 100 days, starting April 11.

This ambitious campaign will involve multiple levels of society and government infrastructure, from Panchayat to Union Territory. Sinha's announcement follows ongoing efforts under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' initiative launched in 2020. He emphasized the importance of a collective societal response to combat this menace effectively.

Scheduled to commence with a significant gathering at M A Stadium in Jammu, the campaign will see participation from civil society, political leaders, academicians, and sports figures. Sinha called for public involvement, highlighting the campaign's focus on safeguarding the future of Jammu and Kashmir's youth from the scourge of drugs.

(With inputs from agencies.)