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Tehsildar Suspended for Negligence in Illegal Mining Crackdown

A tehsildar in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, Sharada Dalvi, was suspended for alleged negligence in controlling illegal sand mining and transit. The suspension, executed under Maharashtra Civil Services rules, requires Dalvi to report to the collector's office and remain at the district headquarters unless permitted otherwise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:24 IST
Tehsildar Suspended for Negligence in Illegal Mining Crackdown
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In a significant administrative move, a tehsildar in Maharashtra's Hingoli district has been suspended for failing to curb illegal mining activities.

According to an official from the revenue department, the order to suspend Vasmat tehsildar Sharada Dalvi was issued on Thursday, citing negligence in handling illegal sand mining operations.

Following a series of complaints, the decision was made under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1979. Dalvi has been instructed to report to the collector's office and is prohibited from leaving the district headquarters without official approval.

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