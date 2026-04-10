Tehsildar Suspended for Negligence in Illegal Mining Crackdown

In a significant administrative move, a tehsildar in Maharashtra's Hingoli district has been suspended for failing to curb illegal mining activities.

According to an official from the revenue department, the order to suspend Vasmat tehsildar Sharada Dalvi was issued on Thursday, citing negligence in handling illegal sand mining operations.

Following a series of complaints, the decision was made under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1979. Dalvi has been instructed to report to the collector's office and is prohibited from leaving the district headquarters without official approval.