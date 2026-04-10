Government Moves to Block Derogatory Tweets by Rana Ayyub

The Indian government has informed the Delhi High Court of its actions to block tweets by journalist Rana Ayyub, viewed as derogatory and communally sensitive. In a submission to Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, the government stated that legal measures had been initiated following a request by the investigating agency on April 9. The measures fall under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and are pending further action following the IT Blocking Rules. Ayyub has been informed she can pursue legal remedies if aggrieved by the actions.

The court was hearing a petition from a lawyer alleging that Ayyub's tweets insulted Hindu deities and revered figures, alongside inciting derogatory communal commentary. Justice Kaurav has listed further hearings for May 19, providing Ayyub the opportunity to respond. The court was told of X, formerly Twitter's non-compliance with lawful directions to remove the tweets, raising questions about its intermediary liability and safe harbor protection.

Amita Sachdeva, the petitioner, argued the tweets caused harm to her religious sentiments, prompting a legal challenge that ultimately saw a magisterial court order the registration of an FIR against Ayyub. The case underscores the enduring complexity of balancing freedom of speech with the need to prevent communal disharmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)