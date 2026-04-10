Delhi Police Dismantles International Job Scam Syndicate

The Delhi Police has dismantled a sophisticated interstate cyber fraud operation that deceived individuals with promises of overseas jobs and visa services. Three individuals have been apprehended, identified as Nand Kishor Prasad, Ahmad Hayat Khan, and Mustaq Khan, while the alleged mastermind, Shadab, also known as Mohd Khusnood, is still at large.

Authorities revealed that the ring generated leads through various online platforms. A complaint received on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) started the investigation after a victim reported being duped via a social media job offer.

Police discovered the suspects' location in Rani Bagh through technical surveillance and recovered numerous fake documents, electronic devices, and forged visas during the raid. The operation collected money ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 90,000 from each victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)