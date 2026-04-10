Left Menu

Delhi Police Dismantles International Job Scam Syndicate

The Delhi Police has uncovered an interstate cyber fraud racket that falsely promised overseas jobs and visa services, resulting in three arrests. This well-organized syndicate targeted individuals through fraudulent online platforms. Authorities seized digital evidence and fake documents, while the alleged mastermind remains elusive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:32 IST
Delhi Police Dismantles International Job Scam Syndicate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has dismantled a sophisticated interstate cyber fraud operation that deceived individuals with promises of overseas jobs and visa services. Three individuals have been apprehended, identified as Nand Kishor Prasad, Ahmad Hayat Khan, and Mustaq Khan, while the alleged mastermind, Shadab, also known as Mohd Khusnood, is still at large.

Authorities revealed that the ring generated leads through various online platforms. A complaint received on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) started the investigation after a victim reported being duped via a social media job offer.

Police discovered the suspects' location in Rani Bagh through technical surveillance and recovered numerous fake documents, electronic devices, and forged visas during the raid. The operation collected money ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 90,000 from each victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Acid Attack Leaves Daughter Dead, Mother Critical

Tragedy Strikes: Acid Attack Leaves Daughter Dead, Mother Critical

 India
2
Bengal polls: Amit Shah promises Ghatal Master Plan execution within a year, says "TMC trashed flood plan"

Bengal polls: Amit Shah promises Ghatal Master Plan execution within a year,...

 India
3
India Gears Up for Grand 2030 Commonwealth Games

India Gears Up for Grand 2030 Commonwealth Games

 India
4
PM owes apology to women of India on delay in implementation of women reservation law: Cong's Jairam Ramesh after CWC meet.

PM owes apology to women of India on delay in implementation of women reserv...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026