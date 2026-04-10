Forbidden Affair Leads to Sinister Plot: Spouse and Lover Charged in Shocking Murder Case

In a shocking turn of events, a woman and her alleged lover have been arrested for the murder of her husband in Angol. Avinash Ashok Suppanna, an Ayurvedic therapist, was initially believed to have died from a natural fall. However, inconsistencies in his wife's statements raised suspicions.

Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase revealed that scientific findings, including bloodstain pattern and luminol analyses, disproved the wife's initial account. Forensic analysis uncovered evidence of premeditated murder, leading to the confession of the accused duo, Lakshmi Avinash Suppanna and Kailash Balakrishna.

The investigation unearthed that the accused had planned the murder, with Kailash assaulting Avinash at the clinic. The motive pointed towards an illicit relationship, ultimately leading to their arrests as authorities piece together the full story behind this gruesome crime.