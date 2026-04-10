Mali Endorses Morocco's Western Sahara Autonomy Plan Amid Rising Algeria Tensions

Mali has become the latest African nation to back Morocco's proposal for autonomy in Western Sahara. On Friday, Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop announced Mali's support for the plan, which aims to create local governance under Moroccan jurisdiction for defense and foreign affairs.

Western Sahara has been contested since 1975, following Spain's withdrawal. While Morocco asserts territorial claims, the Polisario Front seeks independence for the region. Mali joins other nations, like Kenya and Ghana, endorsing Morocco's vision amidst rising tensions with neighboring Algeria.

This support comes as Mali faces a diplomatic spat with Algeria, accused of targeting a Malian drone near their shared border. Meanwhile, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso are exploring a Moroccan-facilitated access plan to the Atlantic Ocean, adding complexity to regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)