Left Menu

Mali Endorses Morocco's Western Sahara Autonomy Plan Amid Rising Algeria Tensions

Mali has thrown its support behind Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara, backing a proposal that would establish local governance for the disputed region, while Rabat retains defense and foreign affairs jurisdiction. This endorsement comes amid ongoing tensions with Algeria and follows similar endorsements by other African nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:49 IST
Mali Endorses Morocco's Western Sahara Autonomy Plan Amid Rising Algeria Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mali has become the latest African nation to back Morocco's proposal for autonomy in Western Sahara. On Friday, Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop announced Mali's support for the plan, which aims to create local governance under Moroccan jurisdiction for defense and foreign affairs.

Western Sahara has been contested since 1975, following Spain's withdrawal. While Morocco asserts territorial claims, the Polisario Front seeks independence for the region. Mali joins other nations, like Kenya and Ghana, endorsing Morocco's vision amidst rising tensions with neighboring Algeria.

This support comes as Mali faces a diplomatic spat with Algeria, accused of targeting a Malian drone near their shared border. Meanwhile, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso are exploring a Moroccan-facilitated access plan to the Atlantic Ocean, adding complexity to regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Congress Steps Aside in Baramati Bypoll: A Gesture of Respect

Maharashtra Congress Steps Aside in Baramati Bypoll: A Gesture of Respect

 India
2
Kerala Politics: Unmasking Allegations and Church Controversies

Kerala Politics: Unmasking Allegations and Church Controversies

 India
3
Wall Street Awaits Ceasefire Talks Amid Inflation Pressures

Wall Street Awaits Ceasefire Talks Amid Inflation Pressures

 Global
4
Govt bringing women quota bill now only to divert attention from failure of foreign policy, West Asia crisis, other issues: Jairam Ramesh.

Govt bringing women quota bill now only to divert attention from failure of ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026