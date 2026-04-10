Unveiling the Spy Grid: Solar Surveillance in India's Borderlands
An espionage network linked to Pakistan has been dismantled in India. Equipped with solar-powered cameras, the network surveilled Indian Army movements in real time, transmitting data to handlers in Pakistan. This discovery led to 11 arrests and highlighted a complex operation involving espionage, arms smuggling, and reconnaissance activities.
- Country:
- India
An espionage network with direct ties to Pakistan has been dismantled, exposing the sophisticated use of solar-powered CCTV cameras to monitor real-time movements of the Indian Army across northern India. The network, spanning key cities in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan, strategically targeted sensitive military sites near the border.
Authorities revealed that these cameras transmitted live footage to Pakistan-based handlers, enabling them to observe Indian Army movements in real time. The Delhi Police's Special Cell, in collaboration with military intelligence, arrested 11 individuals involved in espionage, arms smuggling, and reconnaissance.
Key arrests included Manpreet Singh, who coordinated communications with Pakistani handlers, and several operatives responsible for installing and maintaining the surveillance network. The crackdown foiled potential security threats, prompting further investigations into digital evidence to unearth additional links and sleeper cells.
- READ MORE ON:
- espionage
- India
- Pakistan
- surveillance
- Army
- security
- CCTV
- smuggling
- terror
- international
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