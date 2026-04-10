Security Tightens Around Kerala EVM Strong Rooms
The Kerala Chief Electoral Officer permitted candidate representatives to monitor the security of strong rooms holding EVMs post-election. The rooms, under the supervision of central observers with CCTV surveillance, will be opened on counting day. The move addresses concerns of potential election process sabotage.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission (EC) announced on Friday that candidate representatives in the Kerala Assembly polls can monitor security outside the EVM storage strong rooms.
Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar emphasized that these arrangements were in response to concerns over potential sabotage as raised by the Congress. The storage of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units is being diligently monitored, with central observers and CCTV surveillance in action.
On counting day, the officials will open these storages under strict videography. The polling concluded last Thursday, with results for 140 constituencies expected on May 4.
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- Kerala
- EC
- election
- EVM
- security
- Assembly
- polls
- CCTV
- representatives
- strong rooms
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