Cracking Down on Corruption: The Fall of Russia's Defense Elite

A Russian military court handed down a 19-year sentence to former deputy defense minister Pavel Popov for corruption, marking the sternest ruling in a slew of similar cases. State news agency RIA reported the verdict on Friday, shaking Moscow's military elite.

Popov, 69, was detained in 2024 following allegations of fraudulent activities linked to the construction of Patriot Park, an attraction displaying Russian and Soviet weaponry near Moscow. Despite pleading not guilty, it remains unclear if Popov plans to appeal the decision.

This scandal is part of an extensive corruption purge within the Russian Defense Ministry. Former officials like Major General Vladimir Shesterov, jailed for six years, and others face similar charges. These actions follow President Putin's replacement of ex-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, aiming to tighten defense budget control and minimize misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)