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Cracking Down on Corruption: The Fall of Russia's Defense Elite

Pavel Popov, former deputy defense minister of Russia, was sentenced to 19 years for corruption. This verdict is the harshest in a series of cases revealing deep-rooted corruption in the Russian military. Popov's conviction is part of a broader effort to clean up the defense sector amid a high-profile crackdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:21 IST
Cracking Down on Corruption: The Fall of Russia's Defense Elite

A Russian military court handed down a 19-year sentence to former deputy defense minister Pavel Popov for corruption, marking the sternest ruling in a slew of similar cases. State news agency RIA reported the verdict on Friday, shaking Moscow's military elite.

Popov, 69, was detained in 2024 following allegations of fraudulent activities linked to the construction of Patriot Park, an attraction displaying Russian and Soviet weaponry near Moscow. Despite pleading not guilty, it remains unclear if Popov plans to appeal the decision.

This scandal is part of an extensive corruption purge within the Russian Defense Ministry. Former officials like Major General Vladimir Shesterov, jailed for six years, and others face similar charges. These actions follow President Putin's replacement of ex-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, aiming to tighten defense budget control and minimize misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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