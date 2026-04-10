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Tragedy Strikes: Acid Attack Leaves Daughter Dead, Mother Critical

A 23-year-old woman died following an alleged acid attack while she and her mother were asleep. The attack occurred in Morwan, under Ramkola police station. The mother remains in critical condition. An investigation is underway to apprehend the unknown assailant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:47 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Acid Attack Leaves Daughter Dead, Mother Critical
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A young woman, aged 23, has died from her injuries after she and her mother were victims of an alleged acid attack in their home. The incident occurred on Thursday night in the Morwan area, under the jurisdiction of the Ramkola police station, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Kajal, a recent graduate who resided with her family, including her parents, younger brother, and a nephew, passed away at Gorakhpur Medical College. Her mother, Lilavati Devi, aged 58, remains in critical condition, according to police reports. An unknown assailant reportedly entered their home through the roof after midnight and poured acid on the sleeping victims.

Upon hearing the commotion, Kajal's father, Prabhunath Yadav, rushed to their aid, but the perpetrator had already fled the scene. Police have launched an investigation, with local authorities deploying a significant force to catch the suspect. The community remains tense as efforts continue to bring the culprit to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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