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Echoes of History: Parallels Between 1930s Germany and Modern India

TMC leader Derek O'Brien draws parallels between 1930s Germany and contemporary India, highlighting legislative actions and media control. He compares anti-conversion laws in India to Nazi restrictions on interfaith relationships, discussing business boycotts, textbook revisions, and press freedom. O'Brien maintains the piece is not defamatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:57 IST
Echoes of History: Parallels Between 1930s Germany and Modern India
  • Country:
  • India

In a blogpost, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Leader Derek O'Brien has drawn comparisons between the events in Germany during the 1930s and present-day India. He emphasized that the post is not meant to defame anyone, advising reader discretion.

O'Brien outlines similarities such as India's anti-conversion laws to Nazi-era restrictions on interfaith relationships. He examines critiques about recent directives targeting specific business owners in religious contexts, mirroring Nazi boycotts.

The blog also touches on textbook revisions by India's National Council of Educational Research and Training, reminiscent of Nazi censorship, and highlights issues about media freedom, drawing a line to state control of the press in 1930s Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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