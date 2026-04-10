No-Confidence Motion Falls Flat: Minister Jayakodi Stays Resilient

Sri Lanka's Power and Energy Minister Kumara Jayakodi successfully defended against a no-confidence motion brought by opposition parties in parliament on Friday. This no-confidence vote was the first challenge to the National People's Power government led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake, elected in 2024 on an anti-corruption platform.

The motion was defeated with 153 members voting against it and only 49 in favor. Jayakodi faced accusations of causing a substantial financial loss to the state by mishandling coal procurement processes. Critics argued that these actions posed a threat to the country's energy security.

During the parliamentary debate, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya stated that the opposition had failed to substantiate their claims. Jayakodi reiterated his dedication to anti-corruption principles as a central tenet of his party's governance. Despite a prior indictment by the Bribery and Corruption Commission for mishandling in a different role, Jayakodi has resisted calls to resign.