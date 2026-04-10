Left Menu

No-Confidence Motion Falls Flat: Minister Jayakodi Stays Resilient

Sri Lanka's Power and Energy Minister Kumara Jayakodi survived a no-confidence motion in parliament. The motion, which marked the first test for the National People’s Power government, was defeated with only 49 votes in favor. Allegations against Jayakodi included mismanagement in coal procurement and risking energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:02 IST
No-Confidence Motion Falls Flat: Minister Jayakodi Stays Resilient
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Power and Energy Minister Kumara Jayakodi successfully defended against a no-confidence motion brought by opposition parties in parliament on Friday. This no-confidence vote was the first challenge to the National People's Power government led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake, elected in 2024 on an anti-corruption platform.

The motion was defeated with 153 members voting against it and only 49 in favor. Jayakodi faced accusations of causing a substantial financial loss to the state by mishandling coal procurement processes. Critics argued that these actions posed a threat to the country's energy security.

During the parliamentary debate, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya stated that the opposition had failed to substantiate their claims. Jayakodi reiterated his dedication to anti-corruption principles as a central tenet of his party's governance. Despite a prior indictment by the Bribery and Corruption Commission for mishandling in a different role, Jayakodi has resisted calls to resign.

TRENDING

1
Political Controversy: Congress Faces Backlash Over Insulting Remarks

Political Controversy: Congress Faces Backlash Over Insulting Remarks

 India
2
Veer Ganapathy Shines at AM Green Invitational 2026

Veer Ganapathy Shines at AM Green Invitational 2026

 Global
3
Defence Secretary Highlights Strategic Bonds at DSSC Convocation

Defence Secretary Highlights Strategic Bonds at DSSC Convocation

 India
4
The Unsung Heroes: Volunteer Backbone of Formula One's Glamorous World

The Unsung Heroes: Volunteer Backbone of Formula One's Glamorous World

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026