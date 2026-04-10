No-Confidence Motion Falls Flat: Minister Jayakodi Stays Resilient
Sri Lanka's Power and Energy Minister Kumara Jayakodi survived a no-confidence motion in parliament. The motion, which marked the first test for the National People’s Power government, was defeated with only 49 votes in favor. Allegations against Jayakodi included mismanagement in coal procurement and risking energy security.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's Power and Energy Minister Kumara Jayakodi successfully defended against a no-confidence motion brought by opposition parties in parliament on Friday. This no-confidence vote was the first challenge to the National People's Power government led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake, elected in 2024 on an anti-corruption platform.
The motion was defeated with 153 members voting against it and only 49 in favor. Jayakodi faced accusations of causing a substantial financial loss to the state by mishandling coal procurement processes. Critics argued that these actions posed a threat to the country's energy security.
During the parliamentary debate, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya stated that the opposition had failed to substantiate their claims. Jayakodi reiterated his dedication to anti-corruption principles as a central tenet of his party's governance. Despite a prior indictment by the Bribery and Corruption Commission for mishandling in a different role, Jayakodi has resisted calls to resign.
ALSO READ
India's Energy Security Rethink Amid Global Unrest
Australia and Singapore Forge Stronger Ties for Energy Security Amid Global Crisis
The Strait of Hormuz: Key to Energy Security and Global Economics
India's Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor: A Milestone in Energy Security
South Korea Seeks Energy Security Amid Hormuz Disruptions