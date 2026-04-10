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Senior Doctor Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud

A 72-year-old doctor, Dr. Neelkamal Harishchandra Tandon, was deceived by cybercriminals who posed as Mahanagar Gas Limited personnel. They convinced him to download a file under the pretense of pending bill payment, gaining access to his bank account and transferring Rs 10 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:10 IST
Senior Doctor Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud
Doctor
  • Country:
  • India

A septuagenarian doctor became the latest victim in a cybercrime incident, which saw him lose a hefty Rs 10 lakh to fraudsters. Disguised as personnel from Mahanagar Gas Limited, the con artists contacted Dr. Neelkamal Harishchandra Tandon, claiming his gas bill was overdue, a police official reported on Friday.

The call was designed to instill urgency and fear, stating that his gas supply would be cut off unless the bill was settled. They instructed him to download a file for online payment, a tactic that allowed the criminals to unlawfully access his bank account.

Once the file was downloaded, the criminals executed their plan, transferring Rs 10 lakh to an unknown account. The incident has been officially reported to the Chembur police station, with charges filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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