Bail Plea in Zubeen Garg Case: A Legal Tussle

Zubeen Garg's mysterious death case sees a new development as Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the accused, filed a bail petition in a special fast-track court. The hearing is due on April 22, following a previous bail application that Mahanta had withdrawn.

The incident, which occurred just before the North East India Festival, involves a high-profile legal tussle. While Singapore Police found no foul play, Maharashtra's investigation continues, treating it as murder.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma previously stated in the Assembly that evidence points to 'plain and simple murder.' The legal case, which sees seven accused, including Mahanta, unfolds with opposing narratives from Assam and Singaporean authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)