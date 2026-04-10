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Viral Sensation's Marriage Controversy: Love Jihad Allegations Surface

A viral video star from Madhya Pradesh, underaged at 16, became embroiled in a controversy over her interfaith marriage in Kerala, labeled as 'love jihad' by local BJP leaders. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes confirmed her minor status, leading to a POCSO Act case against her husband.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khargone | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:19 IST
Viral Sensation's Marriage Controversy: Love Jihad Allegations Surface
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  • India

A Madhya Pradesh girl who rose to nationwide fame through viral videos was confirmed to be a minor by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes. Her controversial interfaith marriage in Kerala triggered allegations of 'love jihad' from local political circles.

The ST Commission's inquiry led to a POCSO Act case against her Muslim husband, as her marriage sparked outrage among right-wing groups. The commission found the girl to be 16, leading to legal actions.

Local BJP leaders presented evidence claiming the marriage was an exploitation case. The investigation continues, with further legal ramifications anticipated as outrage persists over the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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