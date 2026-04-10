Lebanon Condemns Israeli Strike on Nabatieh
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun denounced an Israeli attack that killed 13 state security personnel in Nabatieh. The strike targeted a governmental building, yet Lebanon remains steadfast in defending its sovereignty. Aoun's strong condemnation highlights ongoing tensions and Lebanon's resolve against external aggressions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:52 IST
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has strongly condemned an Israeli attack that resulted in the deaths of 13 state security personnel on Friday. The incident took place in the southern city of Nabatieh when a governmental building was targeted.
In an official statement, President Aoun emphasized that such actions by Israel would not deter Lebanon from defending its sovereignty. The strike has heightened already tense relations between the two nations.
This attack marks a significant escalation in hostilities, highlighting the ongoing threats faced by Lebanon's state institutions amid regional uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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