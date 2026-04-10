Lebanon Condemns Israeli Strike on Nabatieh

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has strongly condemned an Israeli attack that resulted in the deaths of 13 state security personnel on Friday. The incident took place in the southern city of Nabatieh when a governmental building was targeted.

In an official statement, President Aoun emphasized that such actions by Israel would not deter Lebanon from defending its sovereignty. The strike has heightened already tense relations between the two nations.

This attack marks a significant escalation in hostilities, highlighting the ongoing threats faced by Lebanon's state institutions amid regional uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)