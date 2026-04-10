Complete Dissolution: Telangana Celebrates a Maoist-Free Landmark

In a significant development, Telangana is celebrating the eradication of CPI (Maoist) armed formations, following the surrender of 42 Maoists, including key figures. The recent surrenders mark the complete neutralization of the Telangana State Committee of the CPI (Maoist), as confirmed by DGP B Shivadhar Reddy.

The handover included 36 firearms and ammunition, cementing the state's status as free from armed Naxalist influence. Reddy highlighted the success of the state's policies, noting that the surrendered Maoists are now receiving government benefits, significantly improving their lives.

Amid ongoing rehabilitation efforts, Telangana Police remain vigilant against potential threats while fostering trust through effective de-radicalization approaches. This achievement reflects a strategic victory in maintaining peace and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)