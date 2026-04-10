Bail Granted in 2011 Mumbai Bomb Blasts Case Citing Right to Speedy Trial

In a significant judicial decision, a special court on Friday granted bail to two accused in the 2011 Mumbai triple bomb blasts case, citing their prolonged incarceration as a violation of the right to a speedy trial. The accusations, originally framed nearly a decade ago, have seen Shaikh and Naik in jail for almost 15 years without resolution.

Judge Satyanarayan R Navander of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court emphasized that justice delayed is justice denied, while allowing the bail plea of Naquee Ahmed Shaikh and Haroon Naik. The bail was granted on executing a personal recognizance bond of Rs 1,00,000 each, with local sureties.

Charges in the case involve significant loss of life and injuries due to coordinated explosions across Mumbai. Despite the weight of the accusations, the court highlighted the paramount importance of constitutional rights, reinforcing that trial courts should also uphold the spirit of the Constitution in their verdicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)