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IAS Officer's Three-Day Remand in Jal Jeevan Mission Scam

Former IAS officer Subodh Agarwal has been remanded to a three-day police custody in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission scam. Despite being sought for five days by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the court granted a shorter period. Agarwal, denying a surrender, has asserted his consent to cooperate with the probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:14 IST
IAS Officer's Three-Day Remand in Jal Jeevan Mission Scam
  • Country:
  • India

A former IAS officer, Subodh Agarwal, has been placed under a three-day police remand following his alleged involvement in the multi-crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam, officials disclosed on Friday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had initially requested a five-day custody period, but the court settled on a three-day remand, according to defence counsel Amit Singh.

Agarwal denied claims of surrendering, stating he willingly agreed to assist the investigation, maintaining, 'I have faith in justice.' The situation sees eleven arrests so far, with three additional suspects at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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