India Advocates for Peace Amid Strife in West Asia

In a stark call for peace, India highlighted the urgent need for stability to return to conflict-stricken West Asia. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar voiced New Delhi's firm opposition to civilian targeting and highlighted the crisis' impact on global trade routes and energy security at a conference.

The crisis, particularly affecting the Strait of Hormuz, is disrupting key sectors like energy and food security. Jaishankar underlined the economic implications for India and the world, emphasizing the necessity for unimpeded navigation and trade to ensure societal stability.

With a ceasefire between Iran and the US in place, Jaishankar stressed the need to address underlying issues to prevent future conflicts, as US and Iranian delegates prepare to discuss resolutions in Islamabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)