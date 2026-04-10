Left Menu

India Advocates for Peace Amid Strife in West Asia

India stresses the urgency of re-establishing peace in West Asia amid concerns over civilian impact and disruptions to key global trade routes. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlights the economic repercussions, particularly on energy and food security, urging for the unrestricted navigation essential for global economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portlouis | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:36 IST
India Advocates for Peace Amid Strife in West Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stark call for peace, India highlighted the urgent need for stability to return to conflict-stricken West Asia. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar voiced New Delhi's firm opposition to civilian targeting and highlighted the crisis' impact on global trade routes and energy security at a conference.

The crisis, particularly affecting the Strait of Hormuz, is disrupting key sectors like energy and food security. Jaishankar underlined the economic implications for India and the world, emphasizing the necessity for unimpeded navigation and trade to ensure societal stability.

With a ceasefire between Iran and the US in place, Jaishankar stressed the need to address underlying issues to prevent future conflicts, as US and Iranian delegates prepare to discuss resolutions in Islamabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neeta Dumre Backs Women's Reservation Bill as a Milestone for Political Empowerment

Neeta Dumre Backs Women's Reservation Bill as a Milestone for Political Empo...

 India
2
Unified Command: Transforming India's Military Strategy

Unified Command: Transforming India's Military Strategy

 India
3
Tragic Martyrdom: BSF Constable's Sacrifice in Manipur

Tragic Martyrdom: BSF Constable's Sacrifice in Manipur

 India
4
Stalin's Rallying Cry: Defying Criticism and Championing DMK's Vision

Stalin's Rallying Cry: Defying Criticism and Championing DMK's Vision

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026