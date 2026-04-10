CPA Zone VII Conference Concludes in Goa: Om Birla outlines forward-looking vision for India’s democratic institutions

The first-ever Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region, Zone VII concluded in Goa with a strong call for inclusive governance, technological integration, and regional development, as Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla outlined a forward-looking vision for India’s democratic institutions.

The two-day conference, inaugurated earlier by Shri Birla and concluded with the valedictory address by Governor of Goa Shri P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, brought together legislators, presiding officers, and policymakers to deliberate on key governance challenges and opportunities.

Push for Greater Women’s Participation in Lawmaking

In his address, Shri Om Birla emphasised the urgent need to enhance women’s participation in the legislative process, noting that women are already excelling across sectors such as business, education, and science.

Referring to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, he highlighted that increasing women’s representation in policymaking would lead to:

More sensitive and inclusive governance

Policies better aligned with societal needs

A stronger, people-centric legislative framework

He noted that women leaders are bringing fresh perspectives and constructive approaches to governance, strengthening democratic processes.

AI and Technology to Deepen Democratic Engagement

Highlighting the role of emerging technologies, Shri Birla said that tools like Artificial Intelligence are transforming public communication, enabling greater citizen participation in governance.

He observed that:

Increased public engagement leads to more effective policymaking

Technology can bridge gaps between citizens and lawmakers

Digital tools can enhance transparency and accountability

However, he cautioned that technology must be used responsibly, particularly by youth, and should serve as a means to build skills rather than distract from productive pursuits.

Coastal Development Models Take Centre Stage

A key focus of the conference was the development of coastal regions in the three Zone VII states—Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa.

Shri Birla highlighted successful initiatives such as:

Neer Kranti and water management innovations

Sustainable industrial growth models

Tourism-led economic development

He noted that Goa has emerged as a globally recognised tourist destination, while Gujarat and Maharashtra are also making significant strides in tourism and coastal economy development.

Youth, Innovation and Collaborative Governance

The conference saw active participation from young legislators, along with presiding officers from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana, reflecting a broad-based exchange of ideas.

Shri Birla informed that 31 legislators shared their insights, contributing to a rich dialogue on governance, innovation, and policy reforms.

He stressed that the convergence of experience, youth, and innovation is essential to shaping a roadmap for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Sharing Best Practices and Building Institutional Synergy

One of the key outcomes of the conference was the exchange of best practices and innovations among states, particularly in areas such as:

Trade and economic development

Tourism promotion

Sustainable resource management

Governance reforms

Participants emphasised the importance of healthy competition among states and adopting a proactive approach to convert challenges into opportunities.

A New Benchmark for Parliamentary Dialogue

Describing the event as “historic and landmark,” Shri Birla said the conference has set a strong precedent for inter-state parliamentary collaboration.

He expressed confidence that participants would return to their respective states with a renewed commitment to implement long-term development strategies and strengthen democratic institutions.

Leadership and Participation

The event also featured:

Welcome Address by Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker Dr. Ganesh Gaonkar

Vote of Thanks by Deputy Speaker Joshua D’Souza

The valedictory address by Governor Shri P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju added depth to the discussions, drawing on his extensive parliamentary experience.

Toward a More Inclusive and Dynamic Democracy

The successful conclusion of the CPA Zone VII Conference highlights India’s evolving parliamentary ecosystem—one that is increasingly inclusive, technology-enabled, and collaborative.

As India advances toward its long-term development goals, such platforms are expected to play a crucial role in fostering dialogue, innovation, and cooperative federalism, ensuring that governance remains responsive to the aspirations of its people.