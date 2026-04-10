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Lebanon's Struggle: A Nation Divided Amidst Historic Talks

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has called for direct peace talks with Israel after a month of conflict. Despite Israel's openness to negotiations, Lebanon's weakened state and Hezbollah's opposition hinder progress. With internal divisions and past crises looming, Lebanon finds itself at a crucial crossroad, struggling for stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:58 IST
Lebanon's Struggle: A Nation Divided Amidst Historic Talks
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Lebanon finds itself in a precarious situation as President Joseph Aoun initiated direct peace talks with Israel after a month-long conflict that displaced over a million people and heightened tensions. Despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's readiness to negotiate, Lebanon's capacity to secure peace remains constrained by internal weaknesses and Hezbollah's resistance.

The Lebanese state, already reeling from financial collapse and systemic corruption, faces skepticism from its citizens, particularly from the Shi'ite community, who feel unprotected. Recent violence and past crises underscore Lebanon's fragile state infrastructure, complicating peace efforts with Israel, a nation it has technically been at war with since 1948.

Amidst a backdrop of ongoing Israeli strikes, internal political division, and calls for Hezbollah disarmament, Lebanon struggles to present a united front in negotiations. Experts question the feasibility of achieving lasting peace under such conditions, especially as issues like Hezbollah's arsenal remain heavily contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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