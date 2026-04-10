Tragedy in Bengaluru: Father's Quest for Truth

The tragic death of 21-year-old Lakshya Mishra on a university campus in Bengaluru has sparked allegations of murder by his father, Anjani Kumar Mishra. The government official claims inconsistencies in the evidence and challenges the institution's suicide narrative.

Mishra highlighted disrupted pillow covers and bedsheets, inconsistent injury marks, and a narrow window grill, questioning the feasibility of a suicide jump as reported. He expressed suspicion of unusual student gatherings preceding the incident and found minimal blood at the alleged fall site, conflicting with the university's story.

Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh called the case deeply disturbing and pressed for a transparent, time-bound investigation. She urged Karnataka's leadership to ensure accountability and justice. The father insists only the CBI can resolve the case due to alleged evidence tampering by university officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)