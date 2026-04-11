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Digital Revolution: Uttarakhand Launches 'Census 2027' with Self-Enumeration

Uttarakhand initiated the first phase of 'Census 2027' with digital self-enumeration. Aimed at enhancing data accuracy, this program allows citizens to enter their details online before census officers visit. The initiative is seen as pivotal for policy-making and ensuring the effective reach of government schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-04-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 00:52 IST
Digital Revolution: Uttarakhand Launches 'Census 2027' with Self-Enumeration
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Uttarakhand marked the launch of 'Census 2027' with a groundbreaking move towards digital self-enumeration. Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led the initiative, digitally registering their details. This is the first time under the 'Digital India' campaign that citizens can pre-enter their details online before census officers conduct field visits.

The self-enumeration phase is open from April 10 to April 24, followed by door-to-door data collection between April 25 and May 24. Officials highlighted this opportunity as crucial for accurate data gathering. Governor Singh emphasized the role of the census as a development cornerstone, urging citizen participation for data accuracy.

With support from state mascots 'Pragati' and 'Vikas', Chief Minister Dhami underscored the importance of precise census data for policy-making and extending the benefits of government schemes. Approximately 30,000 enumerators and supervisors have been deployed, and citizens answering 33 questionnaire items will receive a unique SE ID to guide further interaction with authorities.

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