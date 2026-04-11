Congressional Hearings on Epstein: Melania Trump's Call to Action

U.S. Representative James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has endorsed First Lady Melania Trump's advocacy for congressional hearings concerning Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims. This comes after Melania suggested that such hearings are necessary for victims to recount their experiences under oath. Comer's agreement indicates the hearings are indeed set to proceed.

The committee has been engaging regularly with Epstein's purported victims, as per Comer. While some victims are willing to testify, others remain hesitant. The focus remains on conducting these hearings once the depositions have been concluded, signifying that more influential individuals are also expected to testify.

While Epstein's case continues to garner public attention, the recent release of extensive files by the U.S. Justice Department has intensified discussions. Melania Trump, in a rare public statement, denied any personal association with Epstein, reaffirming her stance ahead of testimonies. Her remarks, supported by President Trump, underscore the need for transparency and due process amidst ongoing controversy.