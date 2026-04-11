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Escalation in Gaza: Airstrike on Bureij Camp

An airstrike targeted a police checkpoint at the Bureij camp in Gaza, resulting in at least six deaths and multiple injuries. The attack is part of ongoing Israeli strikes against Hamas-led police forces, highlighting a breakdown in a previously brokered peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 11-04-2026 05:16 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 05:16 IST
Escalation in Gaza: Airstrike on Bureij Camp
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An early Saturday airstrike on a police checkpoint within Bureij camp, located in the central Gaza Strip, has resulted in the deaths of at least six individuals and injured several others, according to medical sources. It remains unclear if all those killed were police officers.

This incident is part of an ongoing series of Israeli airstrikes that have claimed the lives of dozens of Hamas-affiliated police force members since October. The airstrikes occur despite a U.S.-brokered agreement reached last October aimed at ending violence in Palestinian territories. Both Israel and Hamas blame each other for violating the agreement.

Since the peace accord, Israeli actions are responsible for the deaths of over 700 Palestinians, while militants have killed four Israeli soldiers in the same timeline, marking a significant escalation in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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