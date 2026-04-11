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Plot to Compromise PM Modi's Security Uncovered

In Buxar, Bihar, Amal Kumar Tiwari was arrested for attempting to compromise PM Narendra Modi's security. Tiwari allegedly reached out to a foreign intelligence agency seeking money. Police seized digital evidence showing VPN use and dark web access, with past incidents linked to cybercrimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buxar | Updated: 11-04-2026 08:43 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 08:43 IST
Plot to Compromise PM Modi's Security Uncovered
  • Country:
  • India

A significant breach in national security has been unveiled in Bihar's Buxar district. A local man, Amal Kumar Tiwari, has been arrested for reportedly reaching out to a foreign intelligence agency's website, offering to compromise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security for a financial reward. The dramatic arrest unfolded on Thursday night, leading to the discovery of various digital devices, including a laptop and multiple mobile phones.

The police investigation revealed that Tiwari had utilized advanced technology such as Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to access the dark web, a segment of the internet infamous for its clandestine activities. The seized devices also contained evidence of fake identity documentation, raising further concerns over Tiwari's involvement in broader cybercriminal activities.

During a detailed interrogation, Tiwari allegedly confessed to his involvement in the plot and revealed a previous incident where he had threatened to hack into Kolkata airport's website. This case highlights the intricate challenges faced by security forces in countering cyber threats and safeguarding national security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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