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Police Shoot Jilted Lover Accused of Murdering Minor in Agraharam

The police shot a 19-year-old, Venkateshwarlu, accused of murdering a minor girl in Agraharam. He allegedly attacked police with a knife during arrest, prompting police to open fire, injuring him. The encounter occurred in Ranibagh forest area. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kadapa | Updated: 11-04-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 10:50 IST
Police Shoot Jilted Lover Accused of Murdering Minor in Agraharam
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  • India

A dramatic confrontation unfolded in the Ranibagh forest area near Mydukuru-Badvel road on Friday night, as police engaged a 19-year-old murder suspect, Venkateshwarlu, in a bid to apprehend him for the alleged killing of a minor girl.

The college student, labeled as a 'jilted lover', was accused of slitting the throat of a girl he was romantically involved with, at her home in Agraharam. In a subsequent operation, Venkateshwarlu reportedly attempted to attack the officers with a knife, resulting in police opening fire, a move that led to him being shot in the leg.

Mydukuru Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajendra Prasad confirmed the incident, highlighting that two constables suffered hand injuries during the melee. As the suspect recovers at RIMS in Kadapa, authorities have filed a case regarding the attack on officers, invoking the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including murder-related provisions.

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