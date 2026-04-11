Police Shoot Jilted Lover Accused of Murdering Minor in Agraharam

A dramatic confrontation unfolded in the Ranibagh forest area near Mydukuru-Badvel road on Friday night, as police engaged a 19-year-old murder suspect, Venkateshwarlu, in a bid to apprehend him for the alleged killing of a minor girl.

The college student, labeled as a 'jilted lover', was accused of slitting the throat of a girl he was romantically involved with, at her home in Agraharam. In a subsequent operation, Venkateshwarlu reportedly attempted to attack the officers with a knife, resulting in police opening fire, a move that led to him being shot in the leg.

Mydukuru Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajendra Prasad confirmed the incident, highlighting that two constables suffered hand injuries during the melee. As the suspect recovers at RIMS in Kadapa, authorities have filed a case regarding the attack on officers, invoking the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including murder-related provisions.