High-Stakes Peace Talks: U.S. and Iran Seek Resolution

A U.S. government plane, transporting senior officials, touched down in Islamabad on Saturday amid an urgent mission to engage in peace negotiations with Iran.

The talks arise amid a six-week conflict devastating the region, claiming thousands of lives, and severely impacting Middle East stability.

Washington and Tehran are set to explore avenues to cease hostilities, which have led to disruptions in energy supply chains, fueled inflation, and hindered global economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)