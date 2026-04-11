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Congress Takes a Stand Against Proposed Amendments to Women's Reservation Law

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has criticized the government's approach to amending the women's reservation law, urging that the amendments not compromise federalism or the vitality of Parliament. The Congress party reaffirms its commitment to a one-third reservation for women but stresses inclusivity and warns against the government's unilateral actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:54 IST
Congress Takes a Stand Against Proposed Amendments to Women's Reservation Law
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Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has voiced concerns over the government's proposed amendments to the women's reservation law, cautioning against using it as a political tool to undermine federalism and Parliament's vitality. Tharoor's comments come ahead of a special three-day Parliament session.

The Congress party insists on inclusivity in the one-third reservation for women and criticizes the government's plan to push these amendments unilaterally. Tharoor warns that linking the amendments to a delimitation exercise before the 2029 elections could have dangerous implications for the democratic equilibrium of India's states.

The party's criticism comes in light of accusations against the Modi government for leveraging the women's reservation law for political gain. As the government plans to increase Lok Sabha seats to 816, with 273 reserved for women, the Congress demands a comprehensive discussion with opposition parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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