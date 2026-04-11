Unveiling the Digital Web of Radicalism: The Bijnor Arrests

Two men were arrested in Bijnor on allegations of being in contact with a handler based in Saudi Arabia with ties to Pakistan. The men allegedly confessed to police their involvement with the handler, Aqib, who aimed to extend his influence in India through social media.

Circle Officer Najibabad, Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi, confirmed on Saturday the arrest of Uvaid Malik and Jalal Haider following a tip-off. The duo allegedly connected with Aqib, who hails from Mawana in Meerut but presently resides in West Asia. Incriminating content on Instagram further implicates Aqib in disseminating anti-national sentiments.

Authorities revealed that both arrested men met Aqib and Maizul, based in South Africa, three years prior in Surat. With fresh leads indicating Aqib's dubious connections, the investigation has been reassigned to the Anti-Terrorist Squad. Disciplinary actions have been taken against several police officials over the handling of the prior case.