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Building Bridges: Revolutionizing Dispute Resolution in a Globalized World

Supreme Court judge Justice BV Nagarathna emphasized the significance of arbitration and mediation in modern justice systems at a conference. As global economies grow complex, these alternative dispute resolution mechanisms offer procedural flexibility and neutrality, emerging as preferred methods for resolving cross-border commercial disputes and facilitating dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:21 IST
Building Bridges: Revolutionizing Dispute Resolution in a Globalized World
Justice BV Nagarathna
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court judge Justice BV Nagarathna underscored the critical role of arbitration and mediation in the modern justice system. Speaking at an international conference in the national capital, she highlighted these mechanisms not just as alternatives to litigation, but as integral to effectively resolving complex legal, social, and commercial disputes.

Justice Nagarathna emphasized that arbitration, especially in cross-border disputes, is valued for its neutrality and flexibility. Referring to international conventions like the New York Convention, she pointed out how they aid in enforcing awards globally. She also advocated for India to enhance sector-specific arbitration expertise for its credible positioning on the international stage.

Discussing mediation, she praised its ability to preserve relationships in long-term commercial and community contexts. However, she recognized the nascent stage of its institutionalization in India, while calling for better implementation of existing legislation and coordination among mediation-related entities for wider adoption.

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