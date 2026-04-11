Building Bridges: Revolutionizing Dispute Resolution in a Globalized World

Supreme Court judge Justice BV Nagarathna underscored the critical role of arbitration and mediation in the modern justice system. Speaking at an international conference in the national capital, she highlighted these mechanisms not just as alternatives to litigation, but as integral to effectively resolving complex legal, social, and commercial disputes.

Justice Nagarathna emphasized that arbitration, especially in cross-border disputes, is valued for its neutrality and flexibility. Referring to international conventions like the New York Convention, she pointed out how they aid in enforcing awards globally. She also advocated for India to enhance sector-specific arbitration expertise for its credible positioning on the international stage.

Discussing mediation, she praised its ability to preserve relationships in long-term commercial and community contexts. However, she recognized the nascent stage of its institutionalization in India, while calling for better implementation of existing legislation and coordination among mediation-related entities for wider adoption.