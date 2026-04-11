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Major Drug Bust: Trio Caught with Opium Haul in Narkanda

Three Nepalese nationals were arrested in Narkanda, India, with 9.28 kg of opium and Rs 12 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, the police set up a checkpoint and intercepted the suspects in an Innova car. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:30 IST
Major Drug Bust: Trio Caught with Opium Haul in Narkanda
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Three Nepalese nationals were apprehended for carrying 9.28 kg of opium and Rs 12 lakh in the Narkanda area, according to police sources on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shimla, Gaurav Singh, said the arrests were made following a specific tip-off regarding the transportation of illegal narcotics in the region. A Special Cell team was dispatched immediately to establish a checkpoint, known locally as a naka, to capture the suspects.

The suspects were traveling in an Innova car, which was intercepted and searched near Narkanda. The police discovered both the contraband and the cash, which led to the immediate arrest of the individuals on Friday evening. Authorities identified the accused as Chakra Bahadur, N Bahadur alias Raju, and Mohan Sahi and filed a case under Sections 18 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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