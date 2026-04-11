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Revolutionizing Justice: India's Judicial System Embraces Digital Transformation

Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasizes the role of technology as a constitutional instrument to enhance equality and expand access to justice. At a national conference, he highlighted the digital shift in courts to improve efficiency, accessibility, and transparency while preserving justice's fundamental principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:12 IST
Revolutionizing Justice: India's Judicial System Embraces Digital Transformation
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Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, emphasized the transformative power of technology in the judicial system, describing it as a constitutional instrument that advances equality and broadens access to justice.

During the National Conference on Judicial Process Re-engineering and Digital Transformation, CJI Kant addressed the vital role of integrating digital tools in courts to enhance fairness, efficiency, and public accessibility.

The initiatives include transitioning courts into paperless environments, establishing e-Sewa Kendras, and developing digital courts while ensuring that technological accessibility overcomes geographical and economic barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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