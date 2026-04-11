Left Menu

Revolutionizing Legal Systems for a $10 Trillion Bharat

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant emphasizes the need to reform India's legal framework to support the country's ambition of becoming a USD 10 trillion economy. Enabling predictability and specialization in law and fostering investor confidence are deemed crucial, as is integrating technology into the legal process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:26 IST
Revolutionizing Legal Systems for a $10 Trillion Bharat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for sweeping legal reform, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant highlighted the necessity of overhauling the nation's legal infrastructure to support India's transformation into a USD 10 trillion economy. The CJI argued that merely relying on capital and policy won't suffice; the quality of the legal system is paramount.

Speaking at the 'Rule of Law Convention 2026', CJI Surya Kant stressed the importance of predictability, specialization, and promoting good faith in commercial law. He emphasized that investor confidence hinges on a reliable legal system, one that can handle long-term commitments rather than short-term gains.

The CJI also addressed the need for using technology within the legal sector, suggesting that digital tools should form part of its core infrastructure. Furthermore, he underlined the significance of mediation to enhance economic competitiveness, while urging legal education to evolve and produce expertise matching the needs of the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC handed over football management to syndicate, world watched shameful images: PM on Messi fiasco in Kolkata in December last year.

TMC handed over football management to syndicate, world watched shameful ima...

 India
2
Shocking Crime in Chhattisgarh: Girl's Abduction and Assault Sparks Outcry

Shocking Crime in Chhattisgarh: Girl's Abduction and Assault Sparks Outcry

 India
3
India's Bold Move: Jag Vikram's Historic Passage through Hormuz

India's Bold Move: Jag Vikram's Historic Passage through Hormuz

 India
4
Delhi's New EV Policy: Charging Up the Future

Delhi's New EV Policy: Charging Up the Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026