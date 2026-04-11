Revolutionizing Legal Systems for a $10 Trillion Bharat

In a call for sweeping legal reform, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant highlighted the necessity of overhauling the nation's legal infrastructure to support India's transformation into a USD 10 trillion economy. The CJI argued that merely relying on capital and policy won't suffice; the quality of the legal system is paramount.

Speaking at the 'Rule of Law Convention 2026', CJI Surya Kant stressed the importance of predictability, specialization, and promoting good faith in commercial law. He emphasized that investor confidence hinges on a reliable legal system, one that can handle long-term commitments rather than short-term gains.

The CJI also addressed the need for using technology within the legal sector, suggesting that digital tools should form part of its core infrastructure. Furthermore, he underlined the significance of mediation to enhance economic competitiveness, while urging legal education to evolve and produce expertise matching the needs of the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)