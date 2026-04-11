Hopes for West Asia Peace: US-Iran Talks Amid Truce Tensions

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday shared his hopes that ongoing talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad will lead to a durable peace in the West Asia region.

The discussions, dubbed the Islamabad Talks, hosted a US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance. This was accompanied by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The dialogue, however, takes place against a backdrop of Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, which have disrupted the ceasefire previously brokered between the US and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)