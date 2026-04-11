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Hopes for West Asia Peace: US-Iran Talks Amid Truce Tensions

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed optimism about the US-Iran talks held in Islamabad, aiming for lasting peace in West Asia. US Vice President JD Vance led a delegation, and Pakistan committed to facilitating the discussions. The talks occur amidst tension due to Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:31 IST
Hopes for West Asia Peace: US-Iran Talks Amid Truce Tensions
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Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday shared his hopes that ongoing talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad will lead to a durable peace in the West Asia region.

The discussions, dubbed the Islamabad Talks, hosted a US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance. This was accompanied by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The dialogue, however, takes place against a backdrop of Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, which have disrupted the ceasefire previously brokered between the US and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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