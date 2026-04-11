Swift Arrests: Unmasking the Hari Nagar Heist

Police have apprehended three individuals suspected of conducting an armed daylight robbery in west Delhi's Hari Nagar. This swift action follows an incident from April 4 where the culprits, masked and wielding knives, targeted a local man.

Recovery efforts were successful, retrieving stolen goods, including a gold kada, cash, and the weapons used during the crime. Authorities formed a specialized team that meticulously reviewed over 200 CCTV cameras, tracking the suspects' movements to piece together their escape route.

Despite the perpetrators' efforts to obscure their identities using masks and a motorcycle with a hidden registration, law enforcement leveraged advanced surveillance techniques and local intelligence. This led to the capture of Om Karan alias Golu, Aman Raj, and Krish alias Krishna in a series of raids conducted throughout Delhi. Ongoing investigations reveal Aman Raj's connection to other criminal cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)