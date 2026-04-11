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Swift Arrests: Unmasking the Hari Nagar Heist

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a broad daylight armed robbery in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area. The police efficiently tracked and apprehended the masked criminals, recovering the stolen items. Technical surveillance and local intelligence played a crucial role in cracking the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:45 IST
Swift Arrests: Unmasking the Hari Nagar Heist
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Police have apprehended three individuals suspected of conducting an armed daylight robbery in west Delhi's Hari Nagar. This swift action follows an incident from April 4 where the culprits, masked and wielding knives, targeted a local man.

Recovery efforts were successful, retrieving stolen goods, including a gold kada, cash, and the weapons used during the crime. Authorities formed a specialized team that meticulously reviewed over 200 CCTV cameras, tracking the suspects' movements to piece together their escape route.

Despite the perpetrators' efforts to obscure their identities using masks and a motorcycle with a hidden registration, law enforcement leveraged advanced surveillance techniques and local intelligence. This led to the capture of Om Karan alias Golu, Aman Raj, and Krish alias Krishna in a series of raids conducted throughout Delhi. Ongoing investigations reveal Aman Raj's connection to other criminal cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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